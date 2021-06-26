Lynchburg Music Fest returns July 8-10
The 3rd annual Lynchburg Music Fest will be returning to Music Hollow July 8-10 for three days of music, camping and also a rodeo. They have announced their final artist lineup for this year’s event. The list includes Cody Johnson, Hardy, Jameson Rodgers, Parmalee, Walker Hayes, Ernest, Tyler Brayden, Joe & Martina, Resurrection a Journey Tribute Band, Lucas Hoge, Cody Purvis, Lee Gibson, Matt Dillon, Vending Machine Bandits, Sarah Pearson, Logan Wheat, Luke Ledbetter, Kristie Kraus, Brooke Lynn, Bryce Reeg, Zach Davis, Wingate, Manny Alexander, Salemtown, Andy & Lee Huffer, Aaron Tanner, Asher Cataldo, Carrie Welling, and Southern Moss.www.tullahomanews.com