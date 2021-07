One of the more common clichés about the modern NFL, or the modern game of football at any level, is this: Passing is king. Teams have to throw the football to win. Of course that puts a lot of pressure on the players passing the ball, but that also makes those catching the football vitally important for offenses. Particularly the receivers on the outside, often operating without a “two-way go,” facing elite cornerback with high-level press coverage skills, and even safeties rotated in their direction.