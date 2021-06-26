Miami Dolphins 2022 mock draft: The pre-2021 training camp edition
With the off-season in full swing and training camp not set for another month, it’s a perfect time to do a Miami Dolphins 2022 mock draft. Our new pre-camp Miami Dolphins 2022 mock draft will come down to what the San Francisco 49ers do in the 2021 season. Many NFL predictions have the 49ers making the postseason in a very tough NFC West division. NFL Draft sites go as far as to predict that the Dolphins will draft in the 20th spot which will go to the Eagles. The 49ers are expected to draft in or around the 26th spot which is owned by the Dolphins.phinphanatic.com