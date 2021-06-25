CPD charges man affiliated with Boy Scouts with indecent liberties with a minor

On Thursday, June 24, the Concord Police Department arrested and charged Ricky Lynn McClellan, 66, of Concord, with one count of indecent liberties with a minor. Officers began this investigation after receiving an anonymous tip of suspicious activity described as an older male (McClellan) and a younger child behind a dumpster near Carolina Mall. During interviews with investigators, it was determined that McClellan victimized the child he was accompanying on June 24.