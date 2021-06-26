Cancel
The weight of guilt: How Derek Chauvin has turned from a trim beat cop to gray, balding and bloated prisoner in the year since his arrest and conviction for murder of George Floyd

By Andrew Court, Kayla Brantley For Dailymail.com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 14 days ago

Derek Chauvin appeared pale and drawn as his prison sentence was handed down in a Minneapolis courtroom on Friday.

The 45-year-old former police officer - who will spend at least 15 years behind bars - has significantly aged since he murdered George Floyd on May 25, 2020.

Chauvin was once a fit and healthy beat cop, who boasted of his physical fitness and was proud of his trim physique. At the time of Floyd's murder, he reportedly weighed just 140lbs.

In a mugshot taken on June 5 of last year, Chauvin looked to be in good physical condition, sporting a deep tan and dark brown hair.

But his appearance has drastically altered in the past 12 months, given the stress of his trial and the time already spent in prison.

On Friday, Chauvin was much paler and his hair had gone completely gray. It also seemed he had put on a noticeable amount of weight while in jail, looking more heavyset in his court outfit than he did in his Minneapolis Police Department Uniform.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47V4F6_0ag2uE0U00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1INhnM_0ag2uE0U00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TlEpd_0ag2uE0U00
Once a beat cop, Chauvin boasted of his physical fitness and was proud of his trim physique

During Friday's court appearance, Chauvin was clean shaven and had his gray hair closely cropped, possibly in the hopes of projecting a clean-cut image.

However, he has previously left his hair longer and sported a significant amount of facial hair in older mugshots.

In a mugshot taken last summer, the ex-cop looked somewhat disheveled, with a beard and unkempt hair.

He also left his hair longer for his trial, which concluded back in April.

A photograph taken after he was convicted of murder, shows Chauvin with wild and unruly locks, with his physical appearance perhaps reflecting his inner turmoil.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yEA6A_0ag2uE0U00
Chauvin, pictured on the day he murdered Floyd, weighed just 140lbs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pKKGp_0ag2uE0U00
In a mugshot taken last summer, the ex-cop looked somewhat disheveled, with a beard and unkempt hair
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34P52S_0ag2uE0U00
Chauvin left his hair longer for his trial, which concluded back in April

Chauvin's diet, exercise and grooming regime have not been publicly documented, and little is known about how he spends his days behind bars. However, he will be at least 60 years old by the time he is released on bail.

On Friday, Judge Peter Cahill handed down the sentence of 22.5 years - the longest an officer has ever received for unlawful use of deadly force - and granted Chauvin 199 days already served.

He will likely serve just 15 years and could be released on good behavior once he's eligible for parole, which many demonstrators chanting outside the Minneapolis courtroom said wasn't enough.

'This is based on your abuse of a position of trust and authority and also the particular cruelty shown to George Floyd,' Judge Cahill said to the disgraced former cop. 'I'm not basing my sentencing on public opinion, I'm not basing it on any attempt to send any messages.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JttwY_0ag2uE0U00
A photograph taken on April 20, 2021, after he was convicted of murder, shows Chauvin with wild and unruly hair, with his physical appearance perhaps reflecting his inner turmoil

Cahill also addressed Floyd's family, who had spoken out in emotional victim impact statements, telling them, 'I acknowledge and hear the pain that you're feeling.'

In addition to jail time, Chauvin is also prohibited from possessing a gun, ammunition, or explosives for the remainder of his life and is required also register as a predatory offender. As a first-time offender, Chauvin had potentially faced 12 and a half years in prison, and the most serious charge that Chauvin was convicted of - second-degree murder - carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

Chauvin was found guilty in April on all three counts - second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter - for kneeling on 46-year-old Floyd's neck for nine minutes in May 2020.

The sentencing came after Chauvin spoke briefly to offer the Floyd family his condolences.

Chauvin said he could not give a full statement because of additional legal matters, but said, 'There's going to be some other information in the future that would be of interest. And I hope things will give you some peace of mind. Thank you.'

There are still two federal indictments pending against Chauvin - one for violating Floyd's civil rights during the arrest that led to his death and one for assaulting a 14-year-old with a flashlight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JSAfI_0ag2uE0U00
Derek Chauvin, 45, was sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison on Friday for the murder of George Floyd. Chauvin spoke briefly at his sentencing Friday to offer the Floyd family his condolences
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A1QsL_0ag2uE0U00
Chauvin was captured on video kneeling on the neck of the 46-year-old Floyd (pictured) - suspected of using a counterfeit bill - for more than nine minutes until he passed out and died on May 25, 2020, while ignoring the victim's pleas for air and help
201K+
Followers
76K+
Post
85M+
Views
Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
