Orlando Bloom is still reflecting on his life as a family man, one week after Father’s Day!. On Sunday, the actor took to social media to upload an all-too-rare family photo in which he’s seen holding hands with his fiancée Katy Perry and his 10-year-old son during a walk in the park! Flynn Bloom, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, was seen lovingly looking up at his pops, too. It’s such a sweet moment caught on camera!