Flood Watch issued for Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-27 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-30 20:18:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Beckham; Blaine; Caddo; Canadian; Cleveland; Comanche; Cotton; Custer; Dewey; Garfield; Grady; Grant; Greer; Harmon; Jackson; Kay; Kingfisher; Kiowa; Lincoln; Logan; Major; McClain; Noble; Oklahoma; Payne; Pottawatomie; Roger Mills; Tillman; Washita FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Oklahoma...northern Oklahoma...northwest Oklahoma...southwest Oklahoma and western Oklahoma, including the following areas, in central Oklahoma, Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Oklahoma, Payne and Pottawatomie. In northern Oklahoma, Garfield, Grant, Kay and Noble. In northwest Oklahoma, Blaine, Dewey and Major. In southwest Oklahoma, Caddo, Comanche, Cotton, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Kiowa and Tillman. In western Oklahoma, Beckham, Custer, Roger Mills and Washita. * Through Sunday afternoon * A weak front will stall over southwest into central Oklahoma. Areas near and just north of this front will be a focus for heavy rain development through Sunday. * Flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas.