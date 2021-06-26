Flood Watch issued for Archer, Baylor, Clay, Foard, Hardeman, Knox, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 02:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-11 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossing may also become flooded. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason; Menard; Morgan; Sangamon; Schuyler; Scott FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 7 AM SUNDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of central Illinois and west central Illinois, including the following counties, in central Illinois, Mason, Menard and Sangamon. In west central Illinois, Cass, Fulton, Morgan, Schuyler and Scott. * Through Sunday morning * Portions of the watch area saw up to 1 inch of rainfall Friday night, with additional rounds expected throughout the weekend. Rainfall may exceed 1 inch per hour rates at times, leading to multiple inches over short durations.