Tempe, AZ

Cigar bar to open corporate headquarters in Tempe

By Brandon Brown
Phoenix Business Journal
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fox Cigar Bar recently purchased a two-story warehouse in Tempe, which it plans on turning into its new corporate headquarters.

www.bizjournals.com
Phoenix Business Journal

Phoenix, AZ
The Phoenix Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

