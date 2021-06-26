Cancel
Alexander Isak, Donyell Malen, Renato Sanches: Top 5 Liverpool Transfer Targets To Watch In Euro 2020 Round of 16

By Christian Parry
UEFA Euro 2020 is set to return on Saturday for the Round of 16 knock out matches, with plenty of potential future Liverpool players competing in the tournament.

Here's the top five that have been strongly linked with The Reds recently, but will also catch your eye in the next round of fixtures.

5. Florian Neuhaus, Borussia Mönchengladbach & Germany

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IQ6eZ_0ag2tE2h00
Florian Neuhaus on the ball for Borussia Monchengladbach (Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

German midfielder Florian Neuhaus is one of the favorites to take up Gini Wijnaldum's void in the middle for Liverpool.

The 24-year-old has made 45 appearances, scoring eight goals and 10 assists. Neuhaus is one of the first names on the team sheet at Borussia Mönchengladbach who finished eighth in last season's Bundesliga.

Germany face England on Tuesday at Wembley, but it's highly unlikely the promising midfielder will make his first EURO 2020 appearance with the likes of Toni Kroos, Leon Goretzka and İlkay Gündoğan in the side.

Matt Thielen's latest article reveals Jurgen Klopp will decide on whether to push for the player until after the competition has ended.

This means we will have to hold out until July to see if The Reds push for the German.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35xgHP_0ag2tE2h00
Florian Neuhaus celebrates scoring against Denmark in an international friendly (Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

4. Domenico Berardi, U.S. Sassuolo & Italy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WNv7e_0ag2tE2h00
Domenico Berardi featuing for Italy (Photo by Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse/Sipa USA)

Domenico Beradi's performances in the EURO 2020 group stage has brought upon Liverpool's interest in the right winger.

The 26-year-old, who can also play as a second striker, has played 155 minutes for The Azzuri so far and registered two assists as well.

Berardi was Sassuolo's top scorer and assist maker with 17 goals and seven assists in Serie A. The naturally left footed winger is great at finding the goal and would be a top player amongst the ranks at Anfield.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Liverpool and Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring his performances in the summer tournament and if he continues to perform it's likely either one will bid for the talented winger.

However, with Mohammed Salah holding down the right wing spot, it does beg the question whether Berardi would be used in a role similar to Roberto Firmino.

3. Renato Sanchez, LOSC Lille & Portugal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d3c42_0ag2tE2h00
Renato Sanches dribbles the ball for Lille Photo Jean Catuffe / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA

Renato Sanchez ran the show in Portugal's final group match against the current World Cup holders France.

The match finished 2-2, but in his first start at EURO 2020 Sanches played a huge part in getting an important point for his nation.

The 23-year-old helped LOSC Lille win the Ligue 1 title in his second season at the club.

He only scored one goal and assisted four goals last season for the French side, but his ball winning contributions and overall energy he brings is exceptional.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3go01E_0ag2tE2h00
Renato Sanches battles with France's Corentin Tolisso at EURO 2020 (Photo by Gabor Sas /SPP/Sipa USA)

Sanches would offer the demands Jurgen Klopp expects of his midfielders.

But, to replace Wijnaldum in midfield, a player who played every league match for Liverpool last season, may be tough for the Portuguese international.

Sanches' season was hampered with muscular problems which kept him out of 15 matches for Lille, so that injury spell may be an important factor whether The Reds push for the talented midfielder.

Either way, Portugal face Belgium on Sunday and it'll be a great fixture to witness how he performs against another top opposition.

Expect more links to sign him if he performs well again.

2. Donyell Malen, PSV Eindhoven & Netherlands

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1221L7_0ag2tE2h00
Donyell Malen is a target for both Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool (Photo by Pro Shots/Sipa USA)

Dutch player Donyell Malen is one of two strikers to look out for in the round of 16.

So far in EURO 2020 Malen has made three appearances, assisting two goals.

He'll be looking to add a goal to his tally as they face Czech Republic on Sunday.

The PSV forward, who can also play on the left wing as well, scored 27 goals in all competitions and another 10 assists as well.

The 22-year-old is seen as a potential great option off the bench to add more attacking depth at Klopp's disposal-something The Reds have lacked in recent seasons.

He's also created the most big chances (4) by any U23 player at the tournament.

According to Sky Germany, Liverpool have opened talks over signing the Malen, but like most of the players, until the competition ends it's unlikely anything concrete will be revealed.

Let us know on Twitter @LFCTransferRoom which player on the list you'd want the most at Liverpool and why.

1. Alexander Isak, Real Sociedad & Sweden

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15XGq4_0ag2tE2h00
Alexander Isak featuring for Real Sociedad (Photo by Xisco Navarro / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

Alexander Isak is the youngest player on the list at 21-years-old, but is likely to be the most expensive with a £60 million release clause to his name.

The talented Swedish forward has played every match for his nation who topped their group, and has one assist too.

Isak scored 17 for Real Sociedad in La Liga and, despite no goal yet in the tournament, the striker has shown his skills a number of times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2POkWf_0ag2tE2h00
Alexander Isak holds off Spain's Pedri González (Photo by EFE/ Kiko Huesca/Sipa USA)

As per AS, Liverpool will face competition from Real Madrid, Arsenal and Chelsea. However, a big stepping stone is that Madrid's Luka Modric shares the same agent as Isak and that factor is likely to fumble Liverpool's attempts at signing the forward.

Sweden face Ukraine on Tuesday evening, and expect Isak to have a big role in his nations attack.

What are your thoughts?
