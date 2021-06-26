Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Disappearances rise on Mexico’s ‘highway of death’ to border

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 14 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — As many as 50 people are missing after setting out on three-hour car trips this year between Mexico’s industrial hub of Monterrey and the border city of Nuevo Laredo on a well-traveled stretch of road local media have dubbed “the highway of death.”

Relatives say family members simply vanished. The disappearances, and last week’s shooting of 15 apparently innocent bystanders in Reynosa, suggest Mexico is returning to the dark days of the 2006-2012 drug war when cartel gunmen often targeted the general public as well as one another.

“It’s no longer between the cartels; they are attacking the public,” said activist Angelica Orozco.

As many as half a dozen of those who disappeared on the highway are believed to be U.S. citizens or residents, though the U.S. Embassy could not confirm their status. One, José de Jesús Gómez from Irving, Texas, reportedly disappeared on the highway on June 3.

Most of the victims are believed to have disappeared approaching or leaving the cartel-dominated city of Nuevo Laredo, across the border from Laredo, Texas. About a half-dozen men have reappeared alive, badly beaten, and all they will say is that armed men forced them to stop on the highway and took their vehicles.

What happened to the rest, including a woman and her two young children, remains a mystery. Most were residents of Nuevo Leon state, where Monterrey is located. Desperate for answers, relatives of the missing took to the streets in Monterrey on Thursday to protest, demanding answers.

Orozco, a member of the civic group United Forces for Our Disappeared, said the abductions seem to mark a return to the worst days of Mexico’s drug war, like in 2011 when cartel gunmen in the neighboring state of Tamaulipas dragged innocent passengers off buses and forced them to fight each other to the death with sledgehammers.

Then, as now, politicians and prosecutors have given the families of the disappeared few answers.

“Now, more than 10 years after the disappearances in 2010 and 2011, they cannot continue to use the same pretexts,” said Orozco. But “they’re using the same lines. … In the last decade they were supposed to have created institutions and procedures, but it’s the same old story of authorities doing nothing.”

United Forces for Our Disappeared sent out a press statement on May 19 warning people about the dangers on the Monterrey-Nuevo Laredo highway, even though by mid-May the group had received only about 10 reports of people disappearing there. More reports poured in in June, and now amount to about 50.

The government of Nuevo Leon state acknowledged 10 days later that it had received reports of 14 people who had disappeared on the highway so far in 2021, along with five more in neighboring Tamaulipas, where Nuevo Laredo is located.

But Nuevo Leon didn’t warn people against traveling on the highway until almost a month later on June 23.

That was too late for Gómez, and for Javier Toto Cagal, a 36-year-old truck driver and father of five who disappeared along with three employees of the same trucking company on the 135-mile (220 km) stretch of highway on June 3. They were driving to Nuevo Laredo in a car.

“Up to now, we don’t know anything about (what happened to) them,” said Erma Fiscal Jara, Toto Cagal’s wife. “It wasn’t until June 5 that the company called me to say ‘your husband has disappeared.’ As far as the authorities, I ask and they say ‘we don’t know anything.’”

Even after acknowledging the abductions, the Nuevo Leon state government suggested it was Tamaulipas’ problem. The Nuevo Leon government also gave confusing information, first claiming to have rescued 17 people after abductions on the highway, then later acknowledging those victims had made it home on their own.

It wasn’t until Friday that both state governments announced a joint program to increase policing and security on the highway, a step that, if it had been carried out a month earlier, might have saved dozens of lives.

Nuevo Laredo has long been dominated by the Northeast Cartel, a remnant of the old Zetas cartel, whose members were infamous for their violence.

Mexico security analyst Alejandro Hope said the highway disappearances and the June 19 events in Reynosa — when gunmen from rival cartels drove through the streets, randomly killing 15 passersby — were reminiscent of the attacks on civilians during the 2006-2012 drug war.

In 2008, a drug cartel in the western city of Morelia tossed hand grenades into a crowd during an Independence Day celebration. In 2011, cartel gunmen in Tamaulipas abducted dozens of men from passenger buses and made them fight each other to the death, either as a recruitment tool or for entertainment.

“It is something that happens episodically; it never completely stopped,” Hope said of the attacks on civilians. The only thing that has changed, Hope said, was the rhetoric.

Officials in the early 2000s were often quick to repeat an old belief that drug cartels only killed each other, not innocent civilians. This time around, both in the Reynosa killings and highway abductions, officials quickly acknowledged the victims appeared to be innocent civilians.

“That argument, that ‘they only kill each other’ isn’t heard so much anymore,” Hope said.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Times Leader

Times Leader

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
387K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Cartel#Shooting#Highway Of Death#Ap#The U S Embassy#The Northeast Cartel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Public Safety
Place
Mexico City
Related
EntertainmentNew York Post

Meet the queens at the top of Mexico’s most ruthless drug cartels

The queens of the Mexican drug cartels are fond of tight jeans, red lipstick and stilettos. They’ve inspired songs and telenovelas. They go by nicknames like “The Little Queen” and “The Missus.”. They’re also as brutal and ruthless as any of their male counterparts, capable of launching all-out war against...
Public SafetyFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Dozens vanish on Mexico highway

MEXICO CITY – As many as 50 people are missing after setting out on three-hour car trips this year between Mexico's industrial hub of Monterrey and the border city of Nuevo Laredo on a well-traveled stretch of road local media have dubbed “the highway of death.”. Relatives say family members...
Animalstheclevelandamerican.com

A dog falls into a sinkhole in Mexico and ‘disappears’ a few hours later

Drowning Puebla, Mexico Constantly creating stories. The large hole that formed almost a month ago has plunged the surrounding villagers into misery. In the area of ​​crops it has grown, it has already destroyed a house, while at the same time, day by day, it grows more and more (126 meters of total axis).
PoliticsGrand Island Independent

Border issue is actually guns going to Mexico

Troopers to the border? Really, Gov. Ricketts? Maybe while they are there they could look into how so many legal firearms are smuggled across the Mexican border. According to Mexican government officials, an estimated 200,000 firearms are smuggled across the Southern border each year. In Mexico the government controls gun...
Public Health95.5 FM WIFC

Mexico’s coronavirus death toll rises to 232,346

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Friday reported 5,270 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 278 more fatalities, bringing the total figures to 2,498,357 infections and 232,346 deaths. The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Video from Haiti assassination shows attacker with American accent shout ‘DEA operation’

At least two US citizens have been detained following the assassination of the Haiti president as video emerged of an attacker yelling "this is a DEA operation" with an American-sounding accent.The footage was taken in the dark of night looking down on the property of Jovenel Moïse, with one of the men using a megaphone to claim they were agents from the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). While the US embassy confirmed to the Associated Press that the DEA has an office in the Haitian capital, Department of State spokesman Ned Price denied the US had any involvement in...
Tucson, AZKOLD-TV

Advocate says it’s getting worse along US-Mexico border

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As Vice President Kamala Harris visited the U.S.-Mexican border in El Paso, a long-time border advocate is taking stock of the past month he’s spent on the border. Robin Hoover is a founder of Humane Borders, an organization which is responsible for placing 55-gallon...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Mexico's confirmed COVID-19 death toll rises to 233,689

MEXICO CITY, July 5 (Reuters) - Mexico reported 1,805 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 67 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,541,873 infections and 233,689 deaths, according to health ministry data published on Monday. The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly...
Politicsboisestatepublicradio.org

Mexico's National Guard Remains A Force At U.S. Border

Mexico’s National Guard is trained to fight drug crime. But as Angela Kocherga of KTEP reports, many of the troops have spent the last two years protecting the U.S. border so migrants from Central America can’t cross. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more,...
Public SafetyRolling Stone

Inside Drug Kingpin El Chapo’s Secret 1998 Meeting With the DEA

In 1997, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera was on the defensive. Locked up for the past five years, cornered by enemies, isolated from his family by the enemy gunmen he worried could be lurking outside the prison walls, and living in perpetual fear of being extradited to the United States, he reached out to the only people he thought might be able to help him: the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
Georgia StatePosted by
Fox News

Georgia mom’s death leads to 8th suspect arrested in Mexico: report

An eighth suspect has been apprehended in Mexico in connection with the April death of Georgia taxi driver and married mother Rossana Delgado, according to a report. Delgado, 37, was found dead April 20 in a home in Cherry Log, in northern Georgia, four days after she was reported missing. She was a resident of Bethlehem, Georgia, east of Atlanta and about 90 miles southeast of Cherry Log.
U.S. PoliticsBeaumont Enterprise

Mexican journalists says El Salvador expelled him for work

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican journalist who served as editor at a crusading Salvadoran website said Friday he was expelled from the Central American country as part of President Nayib Bukele’s “offensive” against the press. Daniel Lizárraga served as editor at the Salvadoran news site “El Faro,” which often...

Comments / 0

Community Policy