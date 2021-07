The LA Clippers overcame a 2-0 deficit in each of their first two playoff series, becoming the first franchise in NBA history to achieve the feat. With superstar Kawhi Leonard in the lineup, it was reasonable to believe the Clippers could flip the script on the Dallas Mavericks before taking a win-or-go-home Game 7 to advance to the second round. When they put themselves in the same position against the top-seeded Utah Jazz, that storybook end result didn't feel as likely. And yet, tying the series at two game apiece, LA found itself with an opportunity to repeat their first-round magic before Leonard went down with a knee injury that would sideline him for the remainder of the series.