Marilyn Manson Will Turn Himself In to Police Over Videographer-Assault Incident

CNN reported on Friday that Marilyn Manson will turn himself in to the police to face assault charges from a 2019 incident in Gilford, New Hampshire, after an active arrest warrant was put out for the performer in May of 2021. Manson will turn himself in to the Los Angeles Police Department, although the Gilford police chief said that no date has been set for his surrender. (Side note: Are celebrities just allowed to decide when they want to turn themselves in when they’re under arrest?) According to the Gilford Police Department statement from May, Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, faces “two counts of Class A misdemeanor Simple Assault stemming from a 2019 incident at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion” in which he allegedly assaulted a videographer at the venue. This case is unrelated to multiple ongoing accusations and lawsuits accusing Manson of sexual assault and psychological abuse of multiple women.