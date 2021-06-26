Cancel
Liverpool Are 'In The Race' To Sign Alexander Isak

By Charlie Webb
It's no secret that Liverpool are in the market for a forward player this summer and there isn't a shortage of players who have been linked with the move to Anfield.

Donyell Malen, Raphinha, Jeremy Doku and Patson Daka are just some of the names that have been mentioned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IoT6p_0ag2segq00
Alexander Isak is a potential Liverpool target (Photo by Ruben Albarran /PRESSINPHOTO)

The most current one is Swedish superstar, Alexander Isak. The 21-year-old is impressing a lot of people with Sweden at the EUROs currently.

He also made a name for himself last season at club level with Real Sociedad.

Isak played 34 games, scoring 17 goals and getting two assists, a very impressive season in one of Europe's most difficult leagues.

So where do Liverpool come into the equation with Isak?

Well, according to Spanish outlet, AS, they are claiming that a lot of Europe's elite clubs are very interested in the Swedish player.

Real Madrid, Arsenal, Chelsea and now Liverpool are said to be the frontrunners for Isak's signature.

The report also claims that some clubs are ‘seriously considering’ paying his release clause which is set at €70million.

It is honestly a crazy amount to pay for a 21-year-old who only had two seasons at the top level and the most recent one being his breakthrough season.

Whatever happens, Real Sociedad are set to make an amazing return on the player.

They signed Isak from Borussia Dortmund in 2019 for £13million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2POkWf_0ag2segq00
Isak battles for the ball during Sweden's match against Spain. (Photo by EFE/ Kiko Huesca/Sipa USA)

This may be one of the first times Dortmund have let a superstar slip from their grasp and they might live to regret it if he joins one of their European rivals.

It's possible Liverpool may pay up but very unlikely.

It has been made clear that we have to sell to buy once again this season and we don't really have £60million of players to sell unfortunately.

