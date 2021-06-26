Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Pete Beach, FL

Developer unveils plans for $90M mixed-use project in St. Pete Beach

By Veronica Brezina
stpetecatalyst.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe development team behind the proposed $90 million mixed-use project in St. Pete Beach publically unveiled conceptual renderings and plans for the first time. On Thursday, South Florida-based real estate firm Ram Realty Advisors presented glossy renderings of the planned waterfront development dubbed Corey Landing during a public meeting at St. Pete Beach Community Center. The images revealed a modern building that would have 243 Class-A residential units along with more than 10,000 square feet of retail space to the east end of Corey Avenue.

stpetecatalyst.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Local
Florida Real Estate
City
Tampa, FL
City
Saint Pete Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Use#Ram Realty Advisors#Rams Realty Advisors#Whole Foods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden warns Putin on Russian ransomware attacks

President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and urged him to take action to disrupt criminal groups operating in Russia that are behind recent ransomware attacks in the United States. Biden also warned that the U.S. would “take any necessary action to defend its people...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hill

Biden nominates Garcetti as ambassador to India

President Biden will nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as his ambassador to India, the White House announced Friday, a high-profile position that would force the mayor to step down before his term expires. Garcetti was widely expected to be the pick for India, a nation of more than 1...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

The U.S. just experienced its hottest June on record

In 127 years of record-keeping, the United States was never this hot in June. Blistering and record-setting heat waves on both the West Coast and the East Coast made last month the hottest June in U.S. history, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. As the Earth continues to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy