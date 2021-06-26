Developer unveils plans for $90M mixed-use project in St. Pete Beach

The development team behind the proposed $90 million mixed-use project in St. Pete Beach publically unveiled conceptual renderings and plans for the first time. On Thursday, South Florida-based real estate firm Ram Realty Advisors presented glossy renderings of the planned waterfront development dubbed Corey Landing during a public meeting at St. Pete Beach Community Center. The images revealed a modern building that would have 243 Class-A residential units along with more than 10,000 square feet of retail space to the east end of Corey Avenue.