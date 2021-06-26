Leicester player reviews – Get Carter’s 20/21: Tale of big and little Wes

Goals total: – 0 Moment to savour: – An excellent showcase of defending in the cup final. As happens with many Leicester City targets, rumours of their arrival are present well before they actually sign on the dotted line. Wesley Fofana’s name was one being spoken about in connection with Leicester City for over 12 months. Such was their desperation for centre backs in light of Harry Maguire’s 2019 departure, Fofana was rumoured but with little experience under his belt, it was felt best to wait for his game to develop in France at Saint-Etienne.