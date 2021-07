Reasor's celebrates Oklahoma's local products, producers and manufacturers with the Taste of Oklahoma promotion, starting July 7. Reasor's has the largest selection of Oklahoma-made products in the state. This amazing variety of fresh, delicious and unique products will be showcased throughout all Reasor's locations with themed signage and a special month-long ad featuring Oklahoma made items and stories about the companies that make them. Being a local business, celebrating 58 years this year, they know that local business is the engine of the economy and Reasor's wants to embrace their neighbors to celebrate that together. The entire month of July they will highlight one-of-a-kind local favorites and support our homegrown culinary heroes.