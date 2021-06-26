Gunman surrenders to police after shooting in Kennewick store

KENNEWICK -- Police say a teen girl helped convince a gunman to surrender to police after a shooting inside a convenience store on Friday night. Police responded to a report of a suspicious man with a gun at the Circle K at 104 S. Washington Street at 9:37 pm. Witnesses say the man was acting strange and had five children with him. Before police could arrive, witnesses say Joseph B Wrisley-Fristed, 34, fire a gun through a window of the business.