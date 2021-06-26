Cancel
How the first cruise of the Covid era got ready to safely set sail

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s anchors aweigh and full steam ahead for the Celebrity Edge. On Saturday, the cruise ship, owned by the Royal Caribbean Group, will become the first to sail from a U.S. port since the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention brought the industry to a halt more than 15 months ago with a no-sail order that was ultimately extended a number of times. It is scheduled to sail from Fort Lauderdale on a seven-night trip that will take it around the Caribbean, with ports of call in Mexico and the Bahamas.

