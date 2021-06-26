Cancel
Elections

North Carolina measure delaying 2021 local elections becomes law

By Nyamekye Daniel
thecharlotteweekly.com
 14 days ago

(The Center Square) – Some municipal elections will be delayed this year after a bill that rescheduled the elections to 2022 automatically became law in North Carolina. The COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters delayed the release of the U.S. Census Bureau data used to determine local population counts, officials said. That data was scheduled to be published in spring, but it will not be delivered to states until Sept. 30. Therefore, local governments will not be able to determine voting districts.

