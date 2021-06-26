Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albuquerque, NM

4 dead, 1 injured in hot air balloon crash in Albuquerque

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pEJtH_0ag2qkum00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — At least four people died, and another person was critically injured Saturday after a hot air balloon hit power lines and crashed, officials said.

Updated 2:15 p.m. EDT June 26: Victim identities have not been released but officials said two males including the pilot, and two females died in the crash.

The cause of the crash is unclear, however, authorities said the gondola fell from about 100 feet before crashing into the median of a busy street. The envelope of the balloon, identified as a Cameron 0-120, floated away, eventually landing on the roof of a home.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

The area is a hot spot for balloon enthusiasts. A nine-day event in October is one of the most photographed events globally.

“Our balloonists tend to be very much experts at navigating, but sometimes we have these types of tragic accidents,” police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said.

Original report: Albuquerque police said the balloon hit the power lines after 7 a.m. killing four people on board, KOAT reported. Another person was injured. That victim was taken to a hospital in critical and unstable condition.

The Public Service Company of New Mexico said 13,000 customers were without power, KRQE reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2021 Cox Media Group

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
12K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Air Balloon#Power Lines#Accident#Koat#Abqpolice#Krqe#Pnm#The Associated Press#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
FAA
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Trooper performs Heimlich after motorist chokes on marijuana

ROOTSTOWN, Ohio — (AP) — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper successfully performed the Heimlich maneuver after a man allegedly attempted to swallow a bag of cannabis when he was pulled over for speeding. Ohio State Police Sgt. Ray Santiago said the traffic stop occurred on July 3 in Portage...
Chicago, ILPosted by
WSB Radio

Chicago police fatally shoot man while trying to arrest him

CHICAGO — (AP) — Law enforcement officers in Chicago fatally shot a 33-year-old man who pointed a gun at them as they tried to arrest him Friday, authorities said. The shooting occurred about 9:40 a.m. in the West Garfield Park neighborhood as members of a fugitive task force were trying to serve an arrest warrant for aggravated criminal sexual assault with a firearm, Chicago police Superintendent David O. Brown told reporters.
Florida StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Florida airport evacuated over ‘security investigation’

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Portions of a Florida airport were evacuated Saturday over a “security investigation,” officials said. Terminals 2 and 3 were evacuated at Fort Lauderdale International Airport around 9:35 a.m., airport officials said on social media. Terminal 2 serves flights for Delta Airlines, Boca News Now reported. Terminal...
Kennesaw, GAPosted by
WSB Radio

‘Gene will be here forever with us’: Coworkers remember golf pro killed in shooting

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A loving father, husband, brother and son. That is how Gene Siller’s family wants their loved one to be remembered. Siller, the director of golf at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, was killed Saturday when he came upon a crime in progress on the 10th hole. A man driving a truck on the green with two bodies in the bed shot and killed Siller before fleeing the scene.
CarsPosted by
WSB Radio

GM recalls 400K Chevy, GMC pickup trucks for exploding side airbags

DETROIT — General Motors announced it is recalling more than 400,000 pickup trucks because the side airbags in some models can explode without warning and spew parts into the cabin. The recall covers 2015 and 2016 Chevrolet and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500 and 3500 trucks, MLive.com reported. The owners of...
SocietyPosted by
WSB Radio

Awaiting news, families of condo victims bond together

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — At the Seaview Hotel in Surfside, a vast and once impersonal ballroom has become a refuge — a shared space of hope and sorrow where grieving families comfort each other during the agonizing wait for news of relatives trapped inside a collapsed condo building.
California StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Heat, wind spur California fire; evacuation hits Nevada area

BECKWOURTH, Calif. — (AP) — A California wildfire that closed nearly 200 square miles of forest forced evacuations across state lines into Nevada on Friday as winds and scorching, dry weather drove flames forward through trees and brush. The Beckwourth Complex — which began as two lightning-caused fires in Plumas...

Comments / 0

Community Policy