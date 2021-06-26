Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

The Other Art Fair lands in DTLA, spotlights local, international emerging artists

By Kristopher Gee
spectrumnews1.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — After a year's absence, The Other Art Fair is back in action at the Row DTLA for a four-day event presented by Saatchi Art. The fair, featuring 75 local and international artists, is an alternative art market focused on emerging creatives and building community. What You Need...

spectrumnews1.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fairs#Art Market#Dtla#Spotlights#Asian#Bts#The Other Art Fair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Lego
News Break
Arts
Related
Rochester, NYmonroecopost.com

Local painter named featured artist at Pittsford Fine Art

When Chris Manaseri retired from a 44-year career in public education to work as a painter, he had a head start in the form of an appreciation of the work of master artist Andrew Wyeth and a dedication to developing more as an artist, which he pursued through classes in Rochester and Hawaii. What he lacked was a ready outlet to show and sell his art.
Visual Artshortlist.com

The Other Art Fair, Virtual Edition - 5 reasons you need to attend

The Other Art Fair is the place to find original artwork for your home. Each year the event puts incredible artists centre stage and lets you get up close and personal with the artists themselves, finding out more about their fantastic work and offering the opportunity to purchase a piece of their affordable art for your home.
GamblingPosted by
TheStreet

Sycuan Unveils Giant Hand-Painted Bingo Ball Art Installation Created By Local Artists

SAN DIEGO, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycuan Casino Resort unveiled five giant hand-painted bingo balls to commemorate the tribe's rich bingo history and celebrate the future of gaming with its new partnership with award-winning mobile game developer PLAYSTUDIOS. Each of the one-of-a-kind bingo balls features a custom hand-painted design created by local ArtWalk San Diego artists. The eye-catching art installation will be featured throughout the property at Sycuan for several months.
Williamsburg, VAwydaily.com

Local Photographer Champions Other Kinds of Art

WILLIAMSBURG — Monica Sigmon’s start in professional photography was pretty standard. As she tells it, hailing from just outside Washington D.C., she came to Williamsburg to attend the College of William & Mary. Officially her major was in psychology, but she had fallen in love with photography as a hobby.
Theater & Dancethemusicnetwork.com

DMA’s collaborate with local artists on upcycled vinyl art project

Sydney indie trio DMA’s have shared details of a new sustainable art project celebrating the anniversary of last year’s third album The Glow. THE GLOW UP project sees the band enlist the talents of four Australian artists to create works out of 36 copies of The Glow that had their record sleeves damaged in transit to their label’s warehouse, with I OH YOU salvaging each tri-colour record from the damaged packaging to reuse for the project.
Princeton, MNhometownsource.com

Pandemic challenges local artists

Art shows may be just a fun activity for many people, but local artists rely on them to sell their art. When the pandemic shutdown in-person meetings, artists from the area had to figure out how to keep selling while also balancing their regular lives. Some artists had to put...
Little Rock, ARlittlerocksoiree.com

Artist Spotlight: Lily H.

"Lila" by Lily H., oil pastel on canvas. Lily, an 11th grade student at Little Rock Central High School, was awarded honorable mention and a Teacher's Choice Award for this piece in the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts' 60th annual Young Arkansas Artists Exhibition. See the exhibition online at yaa.arkmfa.org.
Visual ArtClarkCountyToday

Fern Prairie ART FEST features 15 local artists July 31-August 1

The public is invited to take in original works of art surrounded by the gardens at Shangri-La Farm. The second annual Fern Prairie ART FEST is a two-day event connecting local artists and the community on Saturday and Sunday, July 31 and August 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The ART FEST is staged in the peaceful and tranquil setting of Shangri-La Farm, located 1.5 miles north of Lacamas Lake just outside the city limits of Camas. A total of 15 artists will participate in the juried show.
Vista, CACoast News

Local artist to host international shadow puppet festival online

VISTA — The mastery of world-class puppeteers telling captivating stories with shadows will be on full display from July 9-11 at Shadows Across the Globe, a virtual shadow puppetry and storytelling festival. Tania Yager, co-founder and lead director of Vista-based Twisted Heart Puppetworks, will host the inaugural three-day international event,...
Middleton, WImadison

Art Fair Off the Square 'featured artists' appreciate the honor

Jon Walton of Middleton was named “featured artist” for the 2020 Art Fair Off the Square — just before the event was called off because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was relieved when officials from the Wisconsin Alliance of Artists and Craftspeople, or WAAC, assured him that he would retain the title for the show's return in 2021.
Youngstown, OHSalem News Online

Local artists selected for YSU art fest

YOUNGSTOWN – Organizers of the Youngstown State University Summer Festival of the Arts have announced the list of 2021 accepted artists. Over 70 local, regional and national artists have been accepted to the event. As a juried arts show, artists applied to and were evaluated resulting in a curated array of work by fine artists and crafts people.
Visual ArtSantafe New Mexican.com

Fear no art: challenging works at the Art Institute of Chicago

Gabriela Trinidad-Pérez, an artist, Caribbean arts professional, and student at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, joins Lillian Young, an artist and summer intern in the Art Institute’s Department of Learning and Public Engagement, for an online conversation about challenging and dynamic works of art in the institute’s collection. Trinidad-Pérez takes an interdisciplinary approach to the topics of queer and gender theory, visual culture, cultural identity, and contemporary art in her academic practice. She focuses on the artistic connections between the United States and Puerto Rico. Young, whose artistic practice is centered on under-represented people and events in African American history, taught in various galleries and classrooms, and online settings, focusing on guiding others in developing interpretive skills for looking at art. Their talk, “Who’s Afraid of Contemporary Art?” takes place at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14, on Zoom. Register at artic.edu/events/5298/virtual-conversation-whos-afraid-of-contemporary-art. The event is part of the Art Institute’s Virtual Conversation series and is free.

Comments / 0

Community Policy