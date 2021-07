The women’s semi-finals get underway on day 10 at Wimbledon with world No 1 Ashleigh Barty in action. The Australian is chasing her first final at SW19, and her second Grand Slam singles title having won the French Open in 2019. Standing in her way is Angelique Kerber, the 2018 champion, who taught her what it takes to get it done in a final three years ago at the 2018 Sydney Invitational, sparking a dominant run.“I remember coming off the court and feeling like my level was close, but it wasn’t good enough,” Barty said. “That was almost a...