New York AG Reaches $230 Million Settlement with Johnson & Johnson in Opioid Crisis

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Saturday announced a $230 million settlement with Johnson & Johnson for treatment and prevention of the opioid crisis in the state. It's the largest monetary settlement ever secured by James. The agreement resolves claims made by James for Johnson & Johnson's role in helping to fuel the opioid epidemic and would allocate payments over nine years, with substantial payments made upfront. The agreement also requires the company to pay $30 million more in payments in the first year if the New York State executive chamber signs into law new legislation that creates an opioid settlement fund, and other criteria are met. If that legislation -- which passed the State Legislature unanimously -- becomes law and all litigating subdivisions within New York sign on to the settlement, New York would be eligible to receive more than $130 million as soon as February 2022. Saturday's agreement also bars Johnson & Johnson and all of its subsidiaries, predecessors, and successors from manufacturing or selling opioids anywhere in New York, and acknowledges the company's exit from the opioid business nationally.