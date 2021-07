WhyNotWin11 system requirements and compatibility checker tool will scan your hardware and tell WHY your PC is not compatible with Windows 11. Now most computers capable of running the latest version of Windows 10 are also likely to be compatible with Windows 11. However, some users found that Microsoft’s Windows 11 Readiness Tool – PC Health Check behaves somewhat erratically. It tells people that This PC can’t run Windows 11 – when the minimum Windows 11 System Requirements are met. Although its latest update tells people the cause now, it is still not working to the satisfaction of many still. So, as an alternative, you can try another free tool called WhyNot11 It will tell you WHY your PC not compatible with Windows 11.