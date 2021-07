MISSOULA — The top two teams in the Pioneer League have developed an intriguing rivalry this season. The Missoula PaddleHeads and Ogden Raptors have taken turns knocking one another off the top of the mountain, so to speak. On Friday night the Raptors closed the gap in this summer's marquee pairing with a 6-5 comeback win in front of a healthy crowd at Ogren-Allegiance Park.