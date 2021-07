We’re still probably a month away from the rumored Samsung Unpacked event in August but we’re already hearing a lot of rumors and leaked details about the devices that will be launched. Now we’re getting information about the price range of the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, and the Galaxy Buds 2 after catching a few details here and there about them. We don’t have official word yet on the launch in August but they’re expected to be unveiled alongside the new foldable smartphones.