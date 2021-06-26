Cancel
Solid gold religious vessel stolen from Bronx church, suspect sought

By Wcbs 880 Newsroom
 14 days ago

A religious vessel made of solid gold was stolen from a Bronx church this week, police said as they released a surveillance image of a man they’re searching for.

