Out of state embezzler pleads guilty in Louisiana

WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 14 days ago

Out of state embezzler pleads guilty in Louisiana. Federal prosecutors say a Mississippi woman has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $600,000 from two Louisiana employers.

WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl
