Denison, IA

Authorities find missing Denison girl

By KMTV Staff
Posted by 
KMTV 3 News Now
 27 days ago
UPDATE:

Godden has been found and is "safe and sound," according to officials in Crawford County, Iowa.

PREVIOUS:

DENISON, Iowa (KMTV) - Authorities are looking for a missing Denison girl last seen Friday evening.

Authorities said 6-year-old Mackenzie Godden, also known as Kensie, walked away from her home on Oak Ridge Drive around 7 p.m. Friday.

She was last seen wearing a maroon unicorn shirt and grey pants.

Officers responded to a call that Godden was missing at 8:53 p.m. A search that lasted into the late night hours failed to yield any signs of the girl.

More searches are planned for Saturday. Anyone wishing to assist with the search should report to the parking lot at Crawford County Memorial Hospital at 10:00 am. Volunteers are asked not to search on their own. They will be directed to be a part of a search team by incident command.

