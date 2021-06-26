Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Leopold director: Is governor’s carbon panel just a way to pay farmers?

By Perry Beeman
Posted by 
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11FkYJ_0ag2pMxf00

The retiring director of an Iowa State University sustainable agriculture center this week questioned if Gov. Kim Reynolds’ newly appointed carbon-sequestration task force is designed mainly to increase payments to farmers.

Mark Rasmussen , director of the Leopold Center for Sustainable Agriculture , also questioned the state’s slow progress on improving water quality and noted the ethanol industry’s tie to soil erosion from corn-growing, or what he called “putting dirt in your gas tank.”

Mark Rasmussen is retiring June 30, 2021, as director of the Leopold Center for Sustainable Agriculture at Iowa State University. (Photo courtesy of ISU)

Rasmussen retires June 30. Ecology professor Stephen Dinsmore will take his place July 1.

The Iowa Farmers Union gave Rasmussen a chance to discuss the state’s pressing agricultural and environmental issues on a webinar this week.

Here’s his take on major topics:

Carbon market

Rasmussen had tough words for Reynolds’ new carbon panel, which has no environmental-group representation but plenty of ag-group members. The panel includes Summit Ag Investors President Justin Kirchhoff. He is a colleague of one of the Republican Party’s top movers and shakers, Reynolds donor Bruce Rastetter.

Rastetter’s Summit Agricultural Group has formed a subsidiary to look into piping carbon from biofuels plants from Iowa and four neighboring states to North Dakota to be injected underground . A Texas company, Navigator CO2 Ventures, also is eyeing an Iowa pipeline.

Many other efforts revolve around farmers planting trees and other vegetation to sweep carbon from the sky. There is talk of broader sales of carbon credits.

Rasmussen wonders if the exploration of carbon markets and carbon sequestration is just setting up another subsidy for traditional row-crop agriculture.

“I think right up front we have to ask, is this a serious attempt to help solve the climate problem, or is this just another subsidy scheme?” asked Rasmussen, the Leopold director since 2012.

A lot will depend on what techniques are used to capture the carbon that otherwise would be lost to the atmosphere and contribute to the globe’s heating, Rasmussen said.

“After seeing the governor’s announcement of the task force (Wednesday), I have a little bit of skepticism. Are we simply going to make payments based on farm practices and not necessarily on measurements of soil carbon?” Rasmussen asked.

“And then the other big question is, what if somebody comes along 10 years later and plows that ground up and, poof, a lot of that carbon goes back into the atmosphere? Is there going to be penalties for that?”

Reynolds spokesman Pat Garrett didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment.

Water quality

“We still don’t have (good) water quality. We still put too many nutrients into our drainage water. We’ve done a lot of work on this, but we’re not there yet.”

Ethanol

“The other one that’s upset people is I like to use this term ‘putting dirt in your gas tank’ with regards to the ethanol industry. They never in their propaganda mention the impact that juicing up the corn market had on soil erosion in bringing highly erodable land into production and taking it out of growing grass or other perennials. So ethanol to me is not as green as they like to say it is, if you really look at the life cycle analysis, and include soil in that equation.”

Climate change

“The one thing that this has brought about is just showing us how vulnerable our annual row crops are with respect to planting time, pollination time, and harvest season. It can be too wet, it can freeze too early, or freeze too late. As the weather gets more erratic, things pop up that are a problem.

“The other thing about climate is its compounding impact on water quality. If we’re getting warmer waters earlier in the season, that contributes to algae blooms and that degrades the water quality. Climate also is changing the rate at which our soils mineralize and release nutrients to the field tiles and so on. And so we’ve got to work harder with regard to nutrient management when climate is contributing.”

The post Leopold director: Is governor’s carbon panel just a way to pay farmers? appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

497
Followers
559
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
State
Texas State
Local
Iowa Industry
City
Carbon, IA
Local
Iowa Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
Person
Mark Rasmussen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Sequestration#Carbon Capture#Carbon Credits#Ethanol#Iowa State University#Isu#The Iowa Farmers Union#Summit Ag Investors#The Republican Party#Summit Agricultural Group#Navigator Co2 Ventures#Climate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Vilsack in Iowa: USDA will offer $655M to smaller meatpackers in bid to add competition

The federal government will spend $655 million on loans and grants to help launch new meat-processing facilities to help compete with four major corporations that control the market, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced in Council Bluffs Friday. Included is a $500 million program aimed at establishing new or expanded operations, said Vilsack, a former […] The post Vilsack in Iowa: USDA will offer $655M to smaller meatpackers in bid to add competition appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
POTUSPosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

A federal investigation seeks to uncover the painful history of Native American boarding schools

WASHINGTON — The Native American children traveled on trains, thousands of miles from their homes, to Pennsylvania’s Carlisle Indian Industrial School in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Many had been forcibly taken from their parents and communities. Once there, they had to hand over their belongings, put on uniforms, cut off their braids, adopt […] The post A federal investigation seeks to uncover the painful history of Native American boarding schools appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
POTUSPosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

How the new, expanded federal child tax credit will work

WASHINGTON — The most ambitious part of the pandemic stimulus package signed by President Joe Biden earlier this year is about to hit the bank accounts of millions of U.S. parents. Starting next week and ending in December, the vast majority of U.S. households with children will begin receiving monthly payments as a result of changes […] The post How the new, expanded federal child tax credit will work appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Axne: Court rulings against biofuels are ‘based on old science’

In recent weeks, U.S. courts have dealt two major blows to the biofuels industry, ruling in favor of oil refineries and against year-round sale of E-15 ethanol fuel. U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne said Thursday the rulings were “based on old science” in the law — outdated language that she intends to change. “These laws were […] The post Axne: Court rulings against biofuels are ‘based on old science’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

D.C. Dispatch: Grassley opposes marijuana, Hinson works on disaster recovery bills

After the holiday weekend, Iowa’s representatives in D.C. focused on a range of different things, from flood preparedness to drug policy to flags. Here’s the latest: Axne plugs child care tax credits in Des Moines U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, Iowa’s only Democrat in the congressional delegation, was in Des Moines Thursday to promote the expanded […] The post D.C. Dispatch: Grassley opposes marijuana, Hinson works on disaster recovery bills appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Women's HealthPosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

More opportunities for women and economic uncertainty contribute to declining U.S. fertility rates

The decline in population growth in the U.S. from 2010 to 2020 is part of a broader national trend linked to falling birth rates, but also immigration changes and other factors. In May of 2021 the scope of that change became clear, with a record low of 55.8 births per 1,000 women of childbearing age […] The post More opportunities for women and economic uncertainty contribute to declining U.S. fertility rates appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

State: Company illegally storing hundreds of old wind turbine blades at three Iowa sites

State environmental regulators say an out-of-state firm has illegally stored hundreds of wind turbine blades in three Iowa towns and should be investigated by the attorney general’s office.  Global Fiberglass Solutions Inc. has a combined 1,300 turbines at sites in Newton, Atlantic and Ellsworth. Since 2017, the Washington state-based company has said it plans to […] The post State: Company illegally storing hundreds of old wind turbine blades at three Iowa sites appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Missouri StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Biden administration defends COVID ‘surge response teams’ after Missouri governor’s criticism

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s key COVID-19 advisers on Thursday defended the administration’s strategies for boosting vaccinations in the states, after Missouri’s governor said federal door-to-door outreach efforts are not welcome there. Top Biden adviser Jeff Zients said anyone mischaracterizing the administration’s attempts is “doing a disservice to the country.” Missouri Gov. Mike Parson voiced […] The post Biden administration defends COVID ‘surge response teams’ after Missouri governor’s criticism appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa redistricting: Data expected Aug. 16, DeJear leaves temporary commission

Iowa’s long-delayed redistricting process has almost reached its starting point. The U.S. Census will send out data from its 2020 survey on Aug. 16. Ed Cook, senior legal advisor for Iowa’s nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency, said Tuesday that while the data will be “in a less user-friendly format” than the formal data that’s scheduled for […] The post Iowa redistricting: Data expected Aug. 16, DeJear leaves temporary commission appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Dubuque, IAPosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

City of Dubuque to help some residents pay for solar technology

A few Dubuque residents could get help to install solar panels on their homes through a city-funded pilot program approved this week. The program, Renew DBQ, comes a few months after Iowa lawmakers ended solar tax credits in the state. The Dubuque City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved contributions of $3,285 for each participant. The […] The post City of Dubuque to help some residents pay for solar technology appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa counties could see changes in property taxes to assist EMS departments

Before this month, some rural Iowans were facing the prospect of calling for an ambulance and having no one show up, emergency services officials said. That may change now that counties can ask voters to increase property taxes to support their emergency medical services departments.  Gov. Kim Reynolds signed Senate File 615, which now allows […] The post Iowa counties could see changes in property taxes to assist EMS departments appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa businesses offer more hybrid options for workers

As more Iowans return to in-person work environments after a year of the pandemic, more businesses plan to offer partially at-home options for employees who want them. Hybrid working alternatives are a popular reality for businesses in the newest phase of the novel coronavirus pandemic, said Kevin Crowley, commercial manager at NAI Iowa Realty. While […] The post Iowa businesses offer more hybrid options for workers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

D.M. bonobos soon will get experimental COVID-19 vaccine

Des Moines’ famed bonobos soon will get free COVID-19 vaccinations. Zoetis, a New Jersey-based global animal health company, is donating more than 11,000 doses of the experimental vaccine to zoos and sanctuaries around the United States. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is approving the uses on a case-by-case basis.  Jared Taglialatela, president and director of […] The post D.M. bonobos soon will get experimental COVID-19 vaccine appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Delta variant in Iowa: State urges vaccinations as new strain spreads

Less than two months after the first case was identified in the state, the delta variant has become the most common strain of COVID-19 in Iowa. The Iowa Department of Public Health found that the delta variant, which was first identified in India, represented 53% of the variants in Iowa during the final week of […] The post Delta variant in Iowa: State urges vaccinations as new strain spreads appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Nurse tells court Des Moines home for the elderly needs no license

A central Iowa nurse has acknowledged in court she is exploiting a potential gap in state regulation by using two separate corporations to provide housing and health care services for the elderly in an unlicensed setting. City and state officials, meanwhile, say jurisdictional issues have prevented them from sending fire-safety inspectors into the Des Moines […] The post Nurse tells court Des Moines home for the elderly needs no license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa ranks 26th in COVID-19 vaccinations, behind five Midwest neighbors

Iowa ranks 26th among the states in the percentage of adults who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, trailing five neighboring states, the New York Times reported.  Based on 2021 estimates, Iowa is the 31st most-populous state. According to the Times, 63.9% of adult Iowans have received at least one dose of […] The post Iowa ranks 26th in COVID-19 vaccinations, behind five Midwest neighbors appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Trump social media lawsuit aligns with Iowa GOP’s stalled censorship bills

Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Facebook, Twitter and Youtube, alleging censorship against conservative viewpoints. Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and other sites permanently banned Trump in January after many of his followers stormed the U.S. Capitol. The companies said Trump’s statements would incite additional violence. Trump launched and then deleted his own blog […] The post Trump social media lawsuit aligns with Iowa GOP’s stalled censorship bills appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa joins lawsuit accusing Google of anti-competitive practices

Iowa is among 36 states suing Google over allegations the tech firm is operating a monopoly with its app store and Google Billing. In the Midwest, Minnesota, Missouri, and South Dakota also are involved with the lawsuit, Utah v. Google. The states claim Google paid off competitors and used contracts to create a monopoly for […] The post Iowa joins lawsuit accusing Google of anti-competitive practices appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa leaders can’t stop electric-vehicle progress, even to protect ethanol

Controversy, of sorts, arrived in my driveway last week. There was no commotion. There were no protesters. No picketers. No chants about destroying the economy or caving in to China. In fact, there was virtually no sound at all when the revolution in the American automobile industry rolled to a stop — and our niece […] The post Iowa leaders can’t stop electric-vehicle progress, even to protect ethanol appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.

Comments / 0

Community Policy