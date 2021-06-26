Cancel
Under The Banner Of Heaven Release Date, Cast, And Plot - What We Know So Far

By Allie Gemmill
Looper
 14 days ago
Another powerful work from notable nonfiction author Jon Krakauer is coming to our screens in the near future. Krakauer's name might ring a bell thanks to the massive success of his 1996 book "Into the Wild." Following its release in the mid-'90s, the book was adapted into a 2007 featured film written and directed by Sean Penn and starring Emile Hirsch. Primarily known for his nonfiction work, Krakauer has become a bestselling author whose work sheds light on communities many of us have little contact with in our daily lives.

Looper

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

