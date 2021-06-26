Under The Banner Of Heaven Release Date, Cast, And Plot - What We Know So Far
Another powerful work from notable nonfiction author Jon Krakauer is coming to our screens in the near future. Krakauer's name might ring a bell thanks to the massive success of his 1996 book "Into the Wild." Following its release in the mid-'90s, the book was adapted into a 2007 featured film written and directed by Sean Penn and starring Emile Hirsch. Primarily known for his nonfiction work, Krakauer has become a bestselling author whose work sheds light on communities many of us have little contact with in our daily lives.www.looper.com