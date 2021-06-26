Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nutrition

The hidden ingredients in dietary supplements

By Christie Aschwanden
SFGate
 14 days ago

When buying a dietary supplement, you probably assume that what's on the label is what's in the pill. But this assumption doesn't always hold up, says Pieter Cohen, a physician at Cambridge Health Alliance. In March, Cohen published his 14th paper concerning dietary supplements that contained either prohibited or unlisted...

www.sfgate.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dietary Supplements#Herbal Supplements#Sports Nutrition#Cambridge Health Alliance#Harvard Medical School#Jama#Dshea#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Nutrition
News Break
FDA
Country
Brazil
Country
China
News Break
Costco
Related
HealthPeninsula Daily News

Best Immune System Supplements – Top 2021 Immunity Boosters

Your body has its own built-in defense against disease, sickness, and ailments – the immune system. Health is impossible to achieve with a weak immune system. Sleep, age, diet, exercise, all contribute to your ability to stay healthy. Supplements are another way to help strengthen the immunity levels you carry with you day to day.
FitnessNews-Medical.net

Dietary alteration of certain fatty acids can reduce severity of headaches

Migraine is one of the largest causes of disability in the world. Existing treatments are often not enough to offer full relief for patients. A new study published in The BMJ demonstrates an additional option patients can use in their effort to experience fewer migraines and headaches - a change in diet.
Public Healthnutraingredients-usa.com

Consumers have zeroed in on nutrition since the pandemic onset

A new survey reveals how Covid has transformed consumer spending habits. Packaging company TricorBraun has found that over a third of US nutritional consumers―defined as those taking vitamins, minerals and/or supplements—are taking more now than they did before Covid. The TricorBraun "Nutritional Purchasing Since COVID-19" Survey polled more than 1,600...
HealthJuneau Empire

Best Blood Sugar Supplements – Top Blood Sugar Support Pills

Healthy & stable blood sugar levels are crucial to your overall health. Unfortunately, the percentage of adults with diabetes or pre-diabetes continues to rise. Many diabetics take nutritional supplements to try to stabilize their blood sugar levels. These supplements claim to support blood sugar levels to bring them to normal, stable ranges to help you live a more normal life.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Baltimore, MDMedscape News

Heartburn Drugs Improve Blood Sugar Control in People With Diabetes

WASHINGTON—Antacids improved blood sugar control in people with diabetes but had no effect on reducing the risk of diabetes in the general population, according to a new meta-analysis published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Type 2 diabetes is a global public health concern affecting almost...
Diseases & Treatmentsverywellhealth.com

The Effect of Turmeric on Diabetes

Turmeric is a golden yellow spice that has been widely used for its medicinal properties. It contains a polyphenol called curcumin that has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. While research is ongoing, recent evidence suggests curcurmin can be used to prevent and manage type 2 diabetes, a chronic condition characterized by...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is How Your Antibodies Respond to the Delta Variant

As the Delta variant of COVID continues to spread rapidly across the globe, people are wondering what kind of protection their vaccine grants them. This new strain of the virus comes with new symptoms and spreads more readily than previous variants, making some concerned individuals worry they might be in danger despite their vaccination status. Now, new research is painting a clearer picture. When Moderna was recently put to the test against the Delta variant, it showed some promising results—but the antibody response to the variant was notably lower than it was against the original virus.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
The Independent

Blood pressure pills recalled over cancer risk

Common drugs used to treat high blood pressure have been recalled by the UK’s medicines agency after being contaminated with an impurity that can increase the risk of cancer. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) stressed that they are recalling batches of the drugs from pharmacies and suppliers rather than patients and that there is no evidence they have caused harm, although investigations are ongoing. The recall affects 31 batches of drugs containing Irbesartan and 2 containing Losartan, medicines which are used to treat high blood pressure, heart failure, type 2 diabetes and kidney disease in adults who...
Medical & BiotechCBS News

Pfizer and BioNTech plan to file for emergency use authorization for COVID vaccine booster as Delta variant spreads

Pfizer announced on Thursday that its COVID vaccine booster shot could further protect individuals from "all currently known variants" of COVID-19 — including the highly transmittable Delta variant. The booster shot is currently undergoing trials, the company said, and has shown "encouraging clinical trial data in a small number of participants in our study."
CancerMedicalXpress

Most US adults fall short of cancer-prevention dietary guidelines

The vast majority of American adults eat a dietary pattern that falls short of meeting national dietary guidelines for cancer prevention, a new study shows. When researchers analyzed the dietary intake of more than 30,000 American adults according to body mass index (BMI), the results also showed that people with BMIs in the obese range were the least likely to adhere to the dietary recommendations intended to reduce the risk for cancer.
Paramus, NJwholefoodsmagazine.com

Infant Formula Ingredient

FrieslandCampina Ingredients has introduced Deminal 90 Organic, a demineralised whey ingredient, for the organic infant formula market. It is intended to enable manufacturers to achieve the ideal casein:whey ratio while limiting mineral content, according to the company. It comes from fresh milk from the company’s select group of organic dairy farmers.
Nutritionnewyorkcitynews.net

6 Superfoods To Boost Your Brain Health

Private label supplements are a great way to help boost your health. But if you're looking for additional ways to improve your brain health, you should read this useful guide. Did you know that oily fish is a great source for you to get omega 3 fatty acids? According to the National Institutes of Health Office of Dietary Supplements, these types of fatty acids are great if you want to build strong membranes to protect the cells in your body and brain. When your brain cells receive an adequate amount of fatty acids, it can help to improve the structure of your neurons. In addition, this can help you to improve the flow of blood to your brain. This is why if you take the recommended amount of Omega 3 fatty acids, your brain cognitive skills improve significantly. If you're trying to boost your brain function, you can have your brain health supplements and include oily fish like Salmon or Tuna in your diet.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

Pfizer Says Its Vaccine Starts Losing Efficacy After This Long

As time goes on, experts continue to collect data on how the protection provided by the COVID vaccines fares over longer periods. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have all found evidence that suggests their vaccines continue to provide substantial protection for up to six months, but there's still a question of what happens after that. Now, Pfizer is saying immunity may wane over time in the face of the more infectious Delta variant, and the company announced it would be seeking authorization for a third booster shot of its vaccine in August.
Healthgreenmedinfo.com

Dietary inflammatory index is associated with inflammation in Japanese men.

Dietary Inflammatory Index Is Associated With Inflammation in Japanese Men. Ayaka Kotemori, Norie Sawada, Motoki Iwasaki, Taiki Yamaji, Nitin Shivappa, James R Hebert, Junko Ishihara, Manami Inoue, Shoichiro Tsugane. Article Affiliation:. Ayaka Kotemori. Abstract:. Dietary components are known to affect chronic low-grade inflammation status. The dietary inflammatory index (DII®) was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy