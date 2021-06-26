Cancel
Virgin Australia Flight Attendant Triggers COVID-19 Health Alert On Five Flights; Hundreds Now Isolating

A member of Virgin Australia cabin crew has triggered a COVID-19 health alert after testing positive for COVID-19 after working on five flights in the last 24-hours. The crew member was a close contact of an existing COVID-19 case identified in Sydney’s growing outbreak but contact tracers hadn’t yet got round to getting in touch with them and order them into quarantine.

