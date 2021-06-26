Virgin Australia Flight Attendant Triggers COVID-19 Health Alert On Five Flights; Hundreds Now Isolating

As the long journey towards an aviation recovery begins, it’s a good time to look at what impact the COVID-19 crisis is having on flight punctuality. It won’t come as a surprise to know that On-Time Performance (OTP) has improved with the reduction in flights, particularly at the scale of reduction that the aviation industry is currently experiencing. Taxiways are not congested, airports are not operating at capacity, and airspace is currently unconstrained – essentially many markets still remain closed to each other, and people are not yet free to travel without a complicated set of quarantine and testing requirements.