Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Travis Tritt Shares Three Attributes That An Artist Needs To Earn His Full Respect

By Casey Young
Posted by 
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49dgv8_0ag2oFfx00
Dave Abbott

If you’re a young artist trying to make it in country music, you need to listen up.

The one and only Travis Tritt recently stopped by the Whiskey Riff Raff podcast to talk all sorts of things, like his new album Set In Stone, what it was like when you could still smoke in bars, and he also had some fascinating things to say about the three elements he believes make a successful and authentic artist.

Unlike a lot of the people you see at the top of the charts today, Travis spent years cutting his and teeth playing his music in dive bars and small venues around the south. He gained invaluable experience in how to play for a live audience by doing that.

Mostly, he learned what types of things he could do on stage and what would really work for him. He noted that, if he decided to cover a Charley Pride or Waylon Jennings song, it always seemed to work. For some reason, George Strait was a no-go when it came to his live shows and how the crowd responded.

Ultimately, it gave him the essential confidence to hold his own when it came to moving to Nashville and signing a record deal:

“Because the first thing that a record label will try to do, in most cases, is they’ll tell you ‘Oh, we love what you do, man, we love what you do. We wanna sign you to a deal.’

And as soon as they sign you to a deal, ‘Well, okay, we wanna change this. We wanna change this about you.’

And it’s like, most people go along with it simply because of the fact that they don’t have anything in their history to stand on to say, ‘Well now wait a minute, I don’t necessarily agree with that. Because I know from personal experience that my audience won’t accept that from me.’

And they just go along with it, and I feel sorry for them, I really do.”

Louder for the people in the back, Travis. Louder for the people in the back…

Of course, there’s still a few of them around today who seem to have that same authenticity, and he’s specifically mentioned artists like Cody Jinks and Luke Combs in the past.

Then, he hits us with the three elements that get his attention when it comes to genuine artists and the music he wants to listen to. It’s pretty incredible advice for anyone trying to make it in the business… plus, I think Travis knows a thing or to about finding success in country music.

There’s a few non-negotiables you have to have, and I think he’s pretty spot on with this advice:

“You know the people that get get my attention, and the people that get my respect, are usually for the most part, there has to be three things.

I like somebody that writes their own material. A songwriter. Or writes most of their own material, I like that.

Also, somebody that can play an instrument proficiently. That gets my attention. That says talent to me.

And then somebody who knows how to go out there on stage and be themselves and not sound like anybody else. You recognize that person right off the bat.”

He also mentions Miranda Lambert as one of those people, and if you don’t have that whole package, you’re probably not going to stand out much in this industry:

“For me, they have to have all three of those elements in order to get my full attention and my full respect.”

I couldn’t agree more. If you think about that advice, along with the aforementioned artists, they seem to have all of that tenfold. It’s exactly why they’re the best of the best.

And, there’s one other thing that’s important in terms of live shows and entertaining audiences:

“I’m impressed by people that can just walk on a stage, no band, just themselves and a guitar, and hold an audience in the palm of their hand for however long they want to.

Very few people can do that in this industry and those people definitely get my respect.”

I could list countless performances we’ve shared here before, like Miranda’s last minute solo performance of “Tin Man” a few years ago, anything Chris Stapleton does, and it goes on and on.

Just search the word “acoustic” on our website and you’ll find countless examples.

One of my favorite things about any given artist is when they can do just that, though. Strip down a song they wrote by themselves, play an acoustic guitar on stage alone, and bare exactly who they are while the audience is so quiet you could hear a pin drop in the room.

It’s as close a thing to magic as I presume you can really find anymore.

If that ain’t country music, I don’t know what is.

Download the podcast on Apple Podcasts by searching “Whiskey Riff Raff, clicking here, or listen on Spotify and wherever else you can listen to podcasts.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

59K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Cody Jinks
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Waylon Jennings
Person
Riff Raff
Person
Travis Tritt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Whiskey Riff Raff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Boot

These 10 Country Stars Are on Top in 2021

Thomas Rhett has done it old-school this year. The country star released an album filled with songs rooted in traditional country values and sat back to let fans absorb it — and, because of that, is one of the hottest artists in the genre in 2021. The efficiency of Country...
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Travis Tritt Gives Fans a ‘Sample’ of His Live Concerts in New Post

Among the music artists across the world that are happy about the return of live concerts is country music superstar Travis Tritt. The country singer and songwriter has been active on social media as of late, thanking fans for coming out enjoying his shows. While most everyone is thrilled that live events are returning, perhaps no one is happier than the artists themselves. This includes Travis Tritt who has gone out of his way to heap praise upon individuals for supporting live shows. Many in the music industry remark that nothing quite compares to playing live in front of a large audience.
MusicPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Are These The Worst Country Songs of All Time?

This is bound to cause some controversy... Brantley Gilbert, Hardy, and Toby Kieth just released a new song called "The Worst Country Song Of All Time". It's a very tongue-in-cheek song that talks about things that are the complete opposite of what you'd expect to hear in a country song. You can give it a listen below:
MusicPosted by
The Boot

Kacey Musgraves’ ‘Pageant Material': All of the Songs, Ranked

Kacey Musgraves released her sophomore album, Pageant Material, on June 23, 2015. Working with, among others, Luke Laird, Shane McAnally and Brandy Clark, the prolific songwriter and now Grammy winner crafted the project's 14 traditional-sounding, but modernly crafted tracks. Musgraves worked with many of the same songwriters on Pageant Material...
MusicBillboard

Jimmie Allen Broadens Country's Borders With 'Bettie James Gold Edition': 'Things Die When They Don't Grow'

Not surprisingly, acts are lining up to collaborate with Allen. On last year’s Bettie James EP, the BBR Music Group/Stoney Creek artist welcomed collaborators including Country Music Hall of Fame members Charley Pride and The Oak Ridge Boys, pop/R&B star Nelly, country artists Mickey Guyton, Darius Rucker and Tim McGraw, and Contemporary Christian music star Tauren Wells. Another track, the Brad Paisley collaboration “Freedom Was a Highway,” is in the top 30 on Country Airplay.
CharitiesDaily Inter Lake

Volunteers needed for Travis Tritt concert

The following volunteers are needed for the Travis Tritt Concert Saturday, Aug. 1, at Majestic Valley Arena:. Volunteers will get to see the show. Start time is approximately 5:15 p.m. To sign up, contact the concert promoter Sheila Murphy at sheila@redheadentgroup.com.
MusicPosted by
B105

Toby Keith Keeps It ‘Old School’ in New Song Co-Written by Maren Morris [Listen]

Toby Keith's new song "Old School" is from a trio of new school songwriters. Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd teamed to write his new single years ago. Brett Tyler is the third writer on the song, and on his Soundcloud page you can find a demo from 2014, with vocals cut by Hurd. The track is set for release at digital streaming providers on Friday (June 25) and will be part of Keith's next studio album this fall. He says he liked the message, but really appreciated the rap-like patter of each verse, as it reminded him of his song "I Wanna Talk About Me."
CelebritiesPosted by
102.7 KORD

Yes, Travis Tritt Has Seen That Meme of Himself

If you've laughed at a social media meme featuring Travis Tritt lately, you're not alone. The singer tells Taste of Country Nights that he's seen the memes featuring himself, too. "Uhh ... which one?" The '90s and 2000s hitmaker says with a chuckle, in response to a question about whether...
MusicPosted by
107.7 WGNA

Trace Adkins, Luke Bryan and Pitbull Come Together for New Summer Bop, ‘Where the Country Girls At?’ [Listen]

Country superstar Trace Adkins has called upon fellow country star Luke Bryan and Mr. Worldwide himself, Pitbull, for a new summer track, "Where the Country Girls At?" Released Friday (June 25), the song effortlessly mixes genres in a fun way that's still palpable to country fans who lean old school. We get the classic Adkins bass and slow drawl, the stadium energy of hip-shaking hitmaker Bryan, and the rap swag of Pitbull. The guitar-driven party anthem mirrors the good time energy of Adkins’ hit "Honky Tonk Badonkadonk" and asks a very simple question: Where are the country girls?!
MusicPosted by
US105

Riley Green Found Perspective, and Along Came His Best Songs Yet

"That's What I've Been Told" is the song to start with on Riley Green's new Behind the Bar EP. The acoustic, fiddle-led rambler strikes many of the same tones his signature song "I Wish Grandpas Never Died" hit in 2019. Green has a way of serving fans a muted form of melancholy that takes several listens to decode.
CelebritiesGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Luke Combs brings local boy on stage during Country Jam

For country music fans, Country Jam provides a huge thrill. For a local boy, the thrill was even bigger during last week’s Country Jam when country music superstar Luke Combs pulled him up on stage during his Thursday night show. Ten-year-old Jace Rogers is a huge fan of Combs, who...
Musicwbwn.com

Michael Ray Names the Country Song He Thinks Is the Best

Michael Ray knows that his music has had an impact on his fans from the messages that they share with him, and the stories they tell him when he meets them. Michael also has had music impact his own life – and he was lucky enough to not only share that story with the artist who recorded the song – the song is “Ships That Don’t Come In” and the artist – the late great Joe Diffie.
Musicallaccess.com

Travis Tritt

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Travis Tritt has been added to the 2021 "Volunteer Jam: A Musical Salute to Charlie Daniels" lineup. The event will take place Wednesday, August 18th at 7p (CT) at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. "I’m so thrilled to be a part of this year’s...
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Zac Brown Opens Up About Writing with Luke Combs

With today’s New Music Friday, Zac Brown Band release a double-dose of singles. “Out in the Middle” and “Old Love Song,” both co-written with Jonathan Singleton, Ben Simonetti, and fellow country star Luke Combs, prime the listener for a groovy, road-trip-kind-of-weekend. During a stop on Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh...

Comments / 0

Community Policy