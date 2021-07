Amex Has Lost Cabin Pressure, I Have 7 No Lifetime Offers Right Now…7!. I am currently under the Amex pop up lockdown right now, and so is my wife. Well kind of because Amex just keeps throwing no lifetime language offers at us like they are candy. And these “expand your membership” offers work themselves right around that stingy pop up. One of my cards, the Amex Business Green card, has 3 offers on it alone! This is pure insanity. I have 2 separate offers for a Business Gold card that came weeks apart. It feels like every morning I wake up to a new no lifetime language offer and I know others are getting a ton of them too.