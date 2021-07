LeBron James is booting up Xbox Game Pass ahead of Space Jam: A New Legacy. The movie announced a partnership with the gaming console company earlier today as some new controllers were debuted. Warner Bros. and everyone else involved are putting on a full-court press before July 16th to make sure everyone gets out to see the long-awaited sequel. James’ family has taken much more of an interest in gaming recently. A lot of people saw his son Bronny James join Faze Clan. In a bizarre twist, the younger player actually got his first Sports Illustrated cover as a gamer rather than the basketball court like his father. Now, both of them are picking up the sticks in-between getting their shots in. Check out what James had to say about the collab down below.