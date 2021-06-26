Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Laid-off and ready to give up, Riley Sager rebounded and returns with thriller ‘Survive the Night’

By Kelli Skye Fadroski
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollege student Charlie Jordan is in quite a predicament. She’s on a late-night drive in a slate gray Pontiac Grand Am driven by Josh Baxter, a man she’d only briefly met at a message board on campus in New Jersey. She was desperate for a ride back home to Ohio, and this smooth-talking stranger conveniently swooped in to save the day.

www.dailybulletin.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Survive The Night#Pontiac#Penn State University#Mtv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Education
Related
MoviesKansas City Star

Review: ‘Survive the Night’ is a fast-paced, twisty thriller

“Survive the Night,” by Riley Sager (Dutton) Confused and depressed Charlie can’t bear to stay at Olyphant University anymore — not since her best friend was stabbed to death by a serial murderer known as the Campus Killer. So she drops out, packs up her stuff, kisses her college boyfriend goodbye, and puts a ride share request on the school bulletin board.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Dark Thriller THE NIGHT COURIER Releases New Trailer

It is human nature to categorize people, to make assumptions, to create a narrative, to judge – but how far do you take it? Exploring bias, and categorization through the lens of horror, The Night Courier is the story of a woman’s brutal journey to finally seeing the oppression of those around her.
MoviesPosted by
HollywoodLife

‘The Magicians’ Stars Jason Ralph & Trevor Einhorn Give Back To The Off-Broadway World In New ‘Existential Thriller’

From magicians to astronauts, Jason Ralph & Trevor Einhorn have collaborated on a new play that gives back to those who need it most!. As the Broadway stages prepare to re-open in September, The Magicians costars Jason Ralph and Trevor Einhorn have put their focus and support toward the off-Broadway community. The Looks Like A Great Time co-founders will put on the first original play back off-Broadway since theaters went dark, The Great Filter, beginning tonight, July 1. “We felt very fortunate to be able to say, ‘Hey, do you want to create a play? and just be able to do something like that, so it really took us a long time to find the right organization that we felt would be the best thing that fit into what we were trying to do,” Trevor explained in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. The duo chose to donate all profits to the Cultural Solidarity Fund, which provides relief microgrants to artists and cultural workers most severely impacted by the pandemic.
Musicrock947.com

Clairo originally turned down working with Jack Antonoff: “I’m petrified”

Clairo‘s upcoming sophomore album, Sling, was co-produced by Jack Antonoff, but that’s not how she originally planned it. In an interview for Rolling Stone‘s new cover story, the “Sofia” artist, born Claire Cottrill, reveals that she originally turned down the Bleachers frontman/frequent Taylor Swift and Lorde producer’s offer to collaborate after first meeting him over lunch.
CelebritiesComplex

Taylor Swift Receives Writing Credit on Olivia Rodrigo’s “Deja Vu”

Olivia Rodrigo is giving credit where credit is due. As pointed out by Rolling Stone, the 18-year-old artist and producer Daniel Nigro listed Taylor Swift as a songwriter on “Deja Vu”—the second single off Rodrigo’s debut studio album Sour. Rodrigo previously revealed that the song’s bridge was heavily inspired by Swift’s 2019 “Cruel Summer” track, which was co-written by Jack Antonoff and St. Vincent.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

16 New Movies Hit VOD This Weekend, Including Megan Fox Survival Thriller ‘Till Death

As always, the weekend brings with it a slew of new VOD titles for your perusal, and there are sixteen fresh additions to the marketplace that cover almost every base genre-wise. Admittedly, there aren’t a great deal that stand out as must-see entertainment, but more than a couple could definitely be worth checking out, including Megan Fox’s new thriller ‘Till Death.
Traverse City, MIPosted by
Cars 108

Scary Scene As A Full Carnival Ride Breaks Down at Cherry Festival

Carnival riders at the Cherry Festival in Traverse City were lucky to walk away with no injuries after one of the rides broke down. The Cherry Festival is in the process of wrapping up today, and festival organizers are breathing a sigh of relief after a nearly tragic accident happened. While carnival goers were enjoying a pendulum style ride on the midway, something started to go wrong. In the video above, you can see the moments that the platform holding the ride starts to collapse.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix canceled the most watched series in the United States today

A crisis and a missed opportunity for Netflix? Manifest, the most viewed series on the platform in the United States, it was canceled by NBC after its third season and will have no new episodes. The news caused the disappointment of the millions of fans who are already calling for the streaming giant to take charge of the situation. What happened? Is its continuity possible?

Comments / 0

Community Policy