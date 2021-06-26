Cancel
Flower Mound, TX

Flower Mound's top ratings reaffirmed

By Staff report
starlocalmedia.com
Cover picture for the articleThis past week, bond rating agencies Standard & Poor’s (S&P) and Fitch reaffirmed the town of Flower Mound’s AAA bond rating for its General Obligation Refunding bonds and Certificates of Obligation. AAA is the highest bond rating achievable and helps the Town continue saving millions of taxpayer dollars through low...

