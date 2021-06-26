Cancel
College Sports

2023 OL Colton Thomasson's hard work pays off with A&M offer, several others as well

By Brian Perroni
247Sports
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmithson Valley class of 2023 offensive tackle Colton Thomasson has picked up offers at almost every camp he's been to this summer, including Texas A&M. He is a big fan of the Aggies, too.

247sports.com
