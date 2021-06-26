Laid-off and ready to give up, Riley Sager rebounded and returns with thriller ‘Survive the Night’

From magicians to astronauts, Jason Ralph & Trevor Einhorn have collaborated on a new play that gives back to those who need it most!. As the Broadway stages prepare to re-open in September, The Magicians costars Jason Ralph and Trevor Einhorn have put their focus and support toward the off-Broadway community. The Looks Like A Great Time co-founders will put on the first original play back off-Broadway since theaters went dark, The Great Filter, beginning tonight, July 1. “We felt very fortunate to be able to say, ‘Hey, do you want to create a play? and just be able to do something like that, so it really took us a long time to find the right organization that we felt would be the best thing that fit into what we were trying to do,” Trevor explained in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. The duo chose to donate all profits to the Cultural Solidarity Fund, which provides relief microgrants to artists and cultural workers most severely impacted by the pandemic.