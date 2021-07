Like everything else in the world right now, Microsoft’s newest console is trapped in a strange kind of stasis. Long after the next-gen starter pistol was fired, the Xbox series X and PlayStation 5 are both paralysed on the starting blocks – two machines brimming with potential and capable of fantastic things are being held back by a lack of truly next-gen games to play.For now, and for existing Xbox owners, the main benefit of the Xbox series X is its ability to play your entire back catalogue of Xbox One games with some incremental improvements to frame rates and...