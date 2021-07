UPDATE: 3:00 p.m. - SMCSO: The suspects have been identified. Thanks for your assistance. CALIFORNIA, Md. - The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the two people pictured in a theft investigation. On Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 6 pm, the suspects noticed that the victim had temporarily stepped away from the self-checkout register at the California Walmart store as cash was dispensed at the register that the victim was using. The suspects walked over to the register and the male suspect placed the cash in his pocket.