Pets of the week: A playful German Shepherd and a cute little kitten
Garcia Bear, like the band Grateful Dead, likes to jam by climbing a cat tree, wrestling with his sisters, or just entertaining himself with toys. He especially likes people because he was a bottle-fed baby after he was orphaned. Garcia Bear is a friendly male kitten with black fuzzy hair and a handsome little white spot on his chest. He'd love to join a home that has a cat already, or bring a sibling when he's adopted. Helping PAWS Pet Rescue, Inc., 715-513-6106, helpingpawswi.org.www.duluthnewstribune.com