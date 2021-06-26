Cancel
Pets of the week: A playful German Shepherd and a cute little kitten

By Editorials
Duluth News Tribune
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGarcia Bear, like the band Grateful Dead, likes to jam by climbing a cat tree, wrestling with his sisters, or just entertaining himself with toys. He especially likes people because he was a bottle-fed baby after he was orphaned. Garcia Bear is a friendly male kitten with black fuzzy hair and a handsome little white spot on his chest. He'd love to join a home that has a cat already, or bring a sibling when he's adopted. Helping PAWS Pet Rescue, Inc., 715-513-6106, helpingpawswi.org.

