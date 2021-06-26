Pets of the week: A playful German Shepherd and a cute little kitten

Meet our Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Sonoma County, Arlo. He is a 1 year old Siberian Husky mix that weighs 71 lbs. Arlo is a big, handsome guy with two different colored eyes who’s very playful and active. And he’s been with us for too long!! The easiest way to this boys’ heart is with a long run or hike followed by a game of tug and then a romp through the doggy pool. He is an extremely lovable diamond in the rough and just needs someone who will put in the time to get to know him and make him feel comfortable, and once he gets to know you he’ll be best your best friend forever. He’s great on walks, loves other dogs and his adorable personality has made him a staff and volunteer favorite.