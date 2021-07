Even if July doesn’t see any more recruiting news for Ohio State, it’s still been an incredible week for the Buckeyes and this coaching staff. After landing the crown jewel and the final piece of the 2021 class in J.T. Tuimoloau earlier this week and then hours later landing another big time four-star recruit in 2022 with the commitment of receiver Kojo Antwi, only a few days into this dead period the Buckeyes were seeing huge results of an epic month of June.