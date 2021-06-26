My Budapest Dining Guide For Foodies

Besides the fabulous restaurants in Budapest that you can read about on my Budapest Dining Guide here, the nightlife is just as important. The city has such an amazing energy, and is a lot of fun to experience. I was lucky enough to have my Norwegian cousin Helge, a medical student in Budapest, to show us around. He gave us the local’s taste of the exciting Budapest nightlife with the best spots. I only stayed three nights, but highly recommend staying at least four! I guess it’s always great to leave wanting more, and that’s exactly how I felt after leaving Budapest. Continue reading below to see my list for The ‘Where to Drink Guide’ for Budapest, Hungary.