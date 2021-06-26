Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Canna Lounges Get the Spark Back

By Zack Ruskin
San Francisco Weekly
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen COVID-19 first hit San Francisco last March, legal cannabis operators were quickly given “essential” status by California. This move ensured the industry could continue operating at all levels of the supply chain — with one notable exception: consumption lounges. Despite state laws requiring licensed cannabis lounges to have top-notch...

www.sfweekly.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Health
San Francisco, CA
Business
San Francisco, CA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lounges#Canna#Per Sf Weekly#Mission Cannabis Club#Posh Green#Sparc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
Related
EconomyThrive Global

Maggy Troup of Match Canna: “Support from Communities ”

…Support from Communities — Buy from women! In order to have a successful business it needs to have business coming in. It can seem obvious, but in an age where quality can be sacrificed for convenience, it’s a good reminder. Do your diligence and research women-owned businesses in your area and support them, even if it means driving an extra 5 minutes to another store. This small act allows others to see women-owned companies thrive and in turn be inspired to do the same.
Restaurantsskiddle.com

Habbot Bar Lounge London

Skiddle is an official primary ticket outlet for Habbot Bar Lounge in London. Find 1 upcoming events below. Tickets can be purchased directly from Skiddle:. Do you own/manage Habbot Bar Lounge? Use our free Event Promotion Centre to claim/edit this venue. Do you promote an event at Habbot Bar Lounge...
BusinessThrive Global

Christin Rivera of of MATCH CANNA: “Mentorship”

…I mean, beyond the research that shows that women-led companies generate higher ROI and female founders tend to prioritize social responsibility…usually leading to long-term growth? Beyond the data, women are really creative problem solvers. They have unique solutions and perspectives. Our society needs to see these different perspectives and the diversity of women’s experiences and their stories.
Arizona Stateroselawgroupreporter.com

Deadly Delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in Arizona

A researcher at Arizona State University’s Biodesign Institute in Phoenix examines a slide. Screenshot via ASU Biodesign Institute | Vimeo. Although COVID-19 hospitalizations are down, genetic sequencing and a recent outbreak in Maricopa County has shown the highly transmissible Delta variant of the virus is beginning to take hold in the Grand Canyon state, making up more than one in every five infections in June and accelerating rapidly.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Bay Area News Alert

San Francisco events coming soon

1. Reception: Sound Pieces by Norman Tuck | Window Gallery; 2. Plasma Skin tightening ; 3. Cheaper Than Therapy, Stand-up Comedy: Sat, Jul 10, 2021 Late Show; 4. Double Rainbow: Live Stand-Up Comedy at Aviator Nation; 5. Hyaluronic pen training San Francisco;
TechnologyDesign Taxi

Google Sued By Three Dozen States For Allegedly Monopolizing Play Store

This week, 36 US states teamed up to sue Google over alleged anti-competitive tactics related to the firm’s Google Play Store. New York, Utah, North Carolina, and 33 other states filed the complaint in a federal court in San Francisco, focusing mainly on Google Play Store’s 30% commission fee on app purchases, which the states deem too large.
Atlanta, GAmultihousingnews.com

Equity Residential Re-Enters Atlanta With $115M Buy

Equity Residential has purchased SkyHouse South, a 320-unit high-rise community in Midtown Atlanta, from a partnership between Novare Group and Batson-Cook Development Co. Lee & Associates represented the buyer in the off-market transaction, which marks Equity’s return to the metro. What Now Atlanta reported the property sold for $115 million,...
MLBpvtimes.com

A’s brass set for 3rd Las Vegas visit as Oakland ballpark vote looms

While the Oakland Athletics’ quest to land a new waterfront ballpark in the Bay Area continues, team brass are set for their third trip to Las Vegas for meetings tied to a possible relocation to Southern Nevada. A’s owner John Fisher and team president Dave Kaval will lead the team...
California Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Is California losing its luster? Survey says no

SAN DIEGO — The exodus of Californians forecast in recent news headlines isn't likely to happen soon, researchers reported in a survey released this week. The University of California, San Diego survey queried more than 3,000 Californians, including 295 who completed the questions in Spanish. It found that nearly two-thirds of residents still believe in the "California dream" of opportunity and prosperity.
LifestyleSan Francisco Weekly

The Highest Hallmark Holiday

If we’re being honest, the day is little more than a Hallmark holiday for weed. Unlike 4/20, which has decades of history and lore behind it (and story that most likely dates back to a bunch of high schoolers in neighboring Marin County), 7/10 is little more than an opportunity for cannabis companies to promote their concentrates and dabbing aficionados to enjoy a day on the couch.
MarketsPosted by
The Press

Blockchain Coinvestors Unveils Most Comprehensive List of Global Blockchain Unicorns

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain Coinvestors, a leading blockchain venture fund-of-funds and co-investment program with a combined portfolio of more than 300 blockchain enterprises and crypto projects, including 30+ blockchain unicorns, today announced its midyear 2021 list of blockchain unicorns – private blockchain enterprises and crypto projects with valuations exceeding $1 billion.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Weekly

What Do I Do? This is My First Auto Accident

I was at a complete stop at a red traffic light at the intersection of Market Street and 6th Street, when suddenly and without a warning, the vehicle directly in front of me reversed straight into my vehicle when the light turned green. The forceful impact caused me to crash into the vehicle behind me, leaving me sandwiched in between the two vehicles. The front of my vehicle is destroyed. To make things worse I began to feel excruciating pain in my right wrist, and it became swollen immediately after the impact. This is my first car accident, and I don’t know where to begin. I exchanged information with the other drivers and gave a statement to the reporting police officer. All I know is that my car is undriveable and I have a mounting pile of medical bills that I have not been able to pay since I had to take time off work after my wrist surgery. I realize that this is not a typical car accident, but is there anything I can do to recover for my medical bills, lost wages, and pain and suffering?

Comments / 0

Community Policy