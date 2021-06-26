Why Emotional Intelligence Beats IQ in Driving ‘True’ Leadership Success

By now, the majority of leaders have heard of emotional intelligence and seem to have bought into the notion that it is important to have it in their organizations. In a survey by Career Builder, 71% of employers stated that they valued EQ (emotional quotient) over IQ (intelligence quotient) and technical skills. Research by Talent Smart found EQ to be the strongest indicator of performance in the workplace. Yet with all the challenges faced by leaders in today’s rapidly changing workplace, the idea of building emotional intelligence can seem overwhelming. But what if there were one idea that could be easily implemented—one that would make a major difference?