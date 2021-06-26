Cancel
Mental Health

Why Emotional Intelligence Beats IQ in Driving ‘True’ Leadership Success

By Merilee Kern
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn many ways, being an effective leader boils down to your ability to influence people—a proficiency that is driven by one’s emotional intelligence (EQ). Leadership is more about soft skills—the ability to inspire, persuade, guide, sway and communicate in a way that’s “heard” rather than just “listened to”—than it is about being the best relative to hard skills. If a leader does not understand its team’s motivations and feelings, they will never be able to establish an optimally-functioning team and reap the copious rewards related thereto.

Mental Health
Health
TheConversationCanada

5 ways international students can harness emotional intelligence to deal with COVID-19 stress

COVID-19 has drastically changed education for millions of university students around the world. International students are a vulnerable population group with unique challenges. Away from their home countries or at a distance from their universities, they have been significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Beyond concerns about themselves and loved...
Career Development & AdviceFast Company

How to build an emotionally intelligent workplace

By now, the majority of leaders have heard of emotional intelligence and seem to have bought into the notion that it is important to have it in their organizations. In a survey by Career Builder, 71% of employers stated that they valued EQ (emotional quotient) over IQ (intelligence quotient) and technical skills. Research by Talent Smart found EQ to be the strongest indicator of performance in the workplace. Yet with all the challenges faced by leaders in today’s rapidly changing workplace, the idea of building emotional intelligence can seem overwhelming. But what if there were one idea that could be easily implemented—one that would make a major difference?
HealthInc.com

How Wellness Enhances Your Emotional Intelligence

What if you could be a better manager and leader just by taking care of yourself? Certified Health Coach and Yoga Teacher Ophelie Cabanero feels that wellness should be a focus of everyone--but especially leaders. Leaders have more responsibilities and people depend on them, and so they need to be at their best. Wellness, says Cabanero, increase not only your health but your emotional intelligence. Here's why.
Small BusinessMySanAntonio

The Secret to Successful Leadership? Focusing on Others.

What makes a leader? In theory, they're all around us, from school and work to government and activism, with the standard definition being "a person or thing that leads." But some leaders are more motivated by dollar signs than the beating hearts in front of them. While that can lead to a robust bottom line, it can also create a high turnover rate and perpetuate a culture of burnout. Instead, successful leadership should be defined by how much the leader focuses on others, also known as conscious leadership. (Bonus: this tends to lead to financial success too).
HealthForbes

Why Multidimensional Self-Care Is Essential To Better Leadership

Award-winning social worker. Co-founder/CINO at WorkLifeHealth.design, an executive-leadership coaching and social impact consulting firm. "What do you do for self-care?" That was a job interview question I was once asked. I thought it was an odd question at the time, but now I realize it should be one of the most important questions to ask in any job interview if an organization truly values the well-being of its employees.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Follow These 5 Simple Rules To Have Immense Emotional Intelligence

There would be no wrong in saying that emotional intelligence accounts for 85% to 90% of success at work, even more than I.Q or any other expertise. The fact cannot be neglected that I.Q is the threshold competence and is mandatorily required, but emotional intelligence is something that makes one stand out.
Lakeland, FLThe Ledger

Emily Rogers: Leadership success starts with relating well

Often, I begin an executive-coaching engagement or leadership-development training with this series of questions:. • When you are operating at your highest and best as a leader, what are you doing?. • Who are you being?. • What is the impact?. These questions are designed to create awareness about what...
Victoria Advocate

Guest column: Intelligence is an unsustainable strategy for long-term success

A few weeks ago, a man who shall remain nameless stated during a local radio program that I am smart. He has said it before to me and I laugh every time he does because my only thought about being the smartest person in the room is that it is true only if I am the first person in the room.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Can We Accurately Test Emotional Intelligence?

Emotional intelligence refers to our ability to recognize, understand, and regulate our own and other people's emotions. Experts disagree on the most appropriate answers to emotional intelligence tests, calling into question their effectiveness as a tool. How people recognize and manage emotions depends on their cultural background, so EQ tests...
HealthInc.com

The No. 1 Rule of Emotional Intelligence to Help Drive More Sales

Emotional intelligence (EQ) is defined by leading scholars as having the ability to "recognize, understand, and manage our own emotions and recognize, understand, and influence the emotions of others." This human superpower is especially applicable if you're growing a business. But for those of us doing the selling -- whether...
Mental HealthPosted by
Ladders

If you pull off any of these 5 things, you’ve truly mastered emotional intelligence

You may already know you’re good with people, but do you feel like you can truly call yourself a master of emotional intelligence? Consider this: To reach mastery, not only do you need a solid knowledge base, but you also need to understand how to apply it in practical ways and in a variety of contexts. If you pull off any of these five things, congrats — you definitely have a super high EQ.
Mental HealthInc.com

Why Emotionally Intelligent People Embrace the 25-5 Rule

You're working on a major project. In the beginning, you're excited--you know this "thing" is going to be great. But as the months go by, the project never gets finished. In fact, it's not progressing nearly at the rate you want it to, even though you've established it as your number one (work) priority.
Mental HealthKATU.com

Emotional Intelligence Tips For Men's Mental Health

While the majority of emphasis is always placed on “physical” health (which is absolutely worthy of attention), we must not ignore how critically important the “emotional” health component is too. Men are emotional creatures and we should be teaching them skills for how to properly express their feelings without fear of being ridiculed. Emotional intelligence is the answer. Eric Rittmeyer, author of The Emotional Marine : 68 Mental Toughness and Emotional Intelligence Secrets to Make Anyone Instantly Like You, joined us to share some simple EQ tips men can use to insure they maintain their mental well-being:
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Is Emotional Intelligence a real and measurable quality?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Emotional intelligence, the ability to regulate and perceive emotions, is the subject of much debate amongst scientists and the public alike. Whilst most people agree that being able...
HealthNBC News

Why great leaders get emotional

Many leaders, particularly women, tend to hide their emotions in attempt to look strong and keep things at arm’s length. Not Julia Goldin. The global chief product and marketing officer at Lego Group says being an emotional leader is an asset to her management style and helps her connect and communicate powerfully and effectively with her 1,800-person team.

