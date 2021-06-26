Why Emotional Intelligence Beats IQ in Driving ‘True’ Leadership Success
In many ways, being an effective leader boils down to your ability to influence people—a proficiency that is driven by one’s emotional intelligence (EQ). Leadership is more about soft skills—the ability to inspire, persuade, guide, sway and communicate in a way that’s “heard” rather than just “listened to”—than it is about being the best relative to hard skills. If a leader does not understand its team’s motivations and feelings, they will never be able to establish an optimally-functioning team and reap the copious rewards related thereto.www.sdcexec.com