I'm gunna pop some tags and go thrift shopping

Washington Times-Herald
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s something about stepping into a thrift store that ascends me into a heaven-like state. Dramatic? Yeah, probably, but it’s true. Its distinct smell and the vast variety of items are just so overwhelming — hundreds of donated items from books and clothes to knick-knacks and kitchen items — how can you not get excited? And there’s a chance that each time you step into a thrift store, no matter how often you shop there, there’ll be a new item just calling your name.

