I'm gunna pop some tags and go thrift shopping

Did you know that there’s an international Buy Nothing Day on November 27th? It serves as a peaceful protest against consumerism and also a reminder that most of us purchase way more than we’ll ever need. But you don’t need to wait until November to start shifting to that mentality. Take it in spurts. Now on day 12 of the Green14 you’ve hopefully refrained from purchasing anything new or unnecessary since the start of the challenge, and you can do this many times throughout the year as a reminder of how we can get by on much less to make a big environmental impact.