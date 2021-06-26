Milwaukee Bucks: Grades from dominant Game 2 win over Atlanta Hawks

The Milwaukee Bucks came out with something to prove in last night’s Game 2 matchup with the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Finals. Losing Game 1 in a close call, the Bucks were as urgent as they came ready to play in this matchup and throttled the Hawks from start to finish. After the dust settled in what was one of the team’s most memorable postseason outings yet, Milwaukee had evened up the series 1-1 with an impressive 125-91 victory at Fiserv Forum.